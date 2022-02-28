ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clendenin, WV

Clendenin man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBtPq_0eRLcaiX00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Clendenin man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday.

Other charges against Beau Hodge were dropped.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Magistrate Court of Kanawha County, West Virginia in April of 2021, Hodge was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an altercation and subsequent death on Thursday evening.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The complaint states that at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Charleston police responded to 1328 Stuart Street in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim, Charles Thaxton, in an alley just north of the residence. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead after he was transported to CAMC General Hospital.

Clendenin man charged in shooting death

An investigation turned up five witnesses who were all inside that Stuart Street address. According to one of the witnesses, she saw Mr. Thaxton retrieve an unknown quantity of methamphetamine from a large white truck parked near the residence. The truck was said to belong to Beau Hodge.

The same witness overheard a verbal confrontation between Mr. Thaxton and Mr. Hodge. She said that Mr. Hodge was asking about the drugs. accusing Mr. Thaxton of stealing them. She then heard a single gunshot, which prompted her to run outside.

She witnessed Mr. Hodge leave the area in his truck while Mr. Thaxton was lying on the ground. The witness was also able to identify Mr. Hodge by using a photograph, and police were able to verify her account of the altercation by reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Hodge will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on April 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting during home invasion

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion has pleaded not guilty. Shannon Gilday, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Madison County on charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and attempted murder, news outlets reported. Madison District Court Judge Charles Hardin said […]
RICHMOND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Pike County, Ohio for attempted murder

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Task Force members from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man with outstanding arrests who then hit a law enforcement officer with his vehicle. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says that the task force was […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Clendenin, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired in Huntington

UPDATE(7:37 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022): More information has been released on the shots fired call that happened yesterday, Mar. 4 at around 5 p.m. Huntington police say that officers responded to the 900 block of Monroe Avenue and found over 40 spent casings. They say that two houses were struck and a dog […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#The Magistrate Court#The Wowk 13#Camc General Hospital
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen reported out of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A teenager has been reported missing and the Portsmouth PD says he is somewhere in Kentucky. They say Jerrell McKinley, 13, was last seen on Mar. 1, 2022, leaving school at 12 p.m. His father went to pick him up at a relative’s house on Mar. 3, 2022, and they say […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Putnam postal carrier attacked by dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Putnam County postal carrier is in the hospital after a dog attack on Thursday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said deputies responded to a call at Riffie Ridge Road in the Red House area. A postal carrier was brutally attacked by two dogs while delivering mail. The woman was injured with […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Two men are facing prison time for wire fraud. A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty fraud scheme. The Justice Department says 46-year-old James Pinson of Wayne County was convicted in December by a federal jury of wire fraud, mail […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Elderly Logan County man reported missing

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An elderly man has been reported missing, according to the West Virginia State Police. They say that Charles Elton Meade, 68 of Holden, is the man missing and that he possibly has Parkinson’s disease or Dementia. He is five-foot-ten-inches, about 175 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes. They are […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Community continues search for missing Mason County woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community is coming together and continuing their search for a missing woman, and her sister is sharing her heartbreak and concern for her missing loved one. Search parties combed through the TNT area not far from the Mason County Fair Grounds for any sign of 35-year-old Grace Smith of […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Breonna Taylor’s family, protesters upset over acquittal

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The acquittal of an ex-Louisville police officer tied to the botched drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death is stirring the frustrations of her family and protesters who marched for months in her name. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members sat in on Brett Hankison’s trial for several days in […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 578 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 2,088 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 578 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 492,276 cases and 6,440 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy