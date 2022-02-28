ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overtime rules to take center stage at NFL Competition Committee meeting

By Juan Cisneros
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Competition Committee is set to meet in Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL Draft Combine and a possible change to overtime rules is expected to be a popular talking point.

During the meeting, NFL organizations can propose changes to the league rule book, and after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the Divisional Round, overtime rules became a hot topic around the league and with fans.

NFL Network reports that the Indianapolis Colts submitted a proposal that would give each team an offensive possession in overtime, both in the regular season and playoffs.

Reports say the committee expects to see other proposals that would only impact playoff games that go to overtime.

Matt Nagy returns to Kansas City Chiefs as quarterbacks coach

To change the rule, 24 of 32 teams would need to agree.

The Chiefs submitted a similar proposal after an AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots in 2019 in which they lost without playing an offensive snap in overtime, but it was not adopted.

If a proposal is adopted, it wouldn’t be the first time the overtime rules changed.

Before the 2010 postseason, all teams needed to win in overtime was a field goal. According to NFL Research, under those rules, the winner of the coin toss won 10 out of 11 games in the postseason.

