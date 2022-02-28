Road work could slow down traffic on Route 422 in Pa.

PITTSBURG, PA. (WKBN) – PennDOT District 11 announced drilling operations on Route 422 in Mahoning and Pulaski townships in Lawrence counties starting Monday.

PennDOT said drilling operations will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Route 422 between Matthews Road and Route 208 until Thursday.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on roadways by visiting www.511PA.com .

