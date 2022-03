Q4 was pretty disappointing and 2022 guidance was underwhelming. It only took two weeks, but my last Roku (ROKU) article has already aged very poorly. Not only did the company miss on quarterly revenue to close out the year, but the forward guidance for 2022 was not as rosy as analysts had hoped. Shares plunged big time after hours and as of article submission Friday, the stock is trading near $110 per share and, frankly, looks poised to go lower. While I very obviously got it wrong on my bottom call, I feel it's appropriate to update my view given what we now know.

