Report: Paso Robles High School football alum dies in accident

– The Marion County Record of Kansas reports –

Johnny Aviles. Image from the Marion County Record.

– Two Tabor College football players were killed and a third was seriously injured in a fiery one-vehicle accident at 3: 51 a.m. Sunday south of Hillsboro, Kansas. State troopers were called in to help investigate the cause of the accident near 130th Rd., which apparently occurred while the three were en route back to Hillsboro.

Tabor College identified the deceased Sunday night as Johnny Aviles, a junior from Paso Robles, Calif., and Chris Castillo, a senior from Tustin, California.

Aviles graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2017. He played football for the Bearcats as an offensive tackle and nose guard, according to Max Preps. His Facebook page quickly filled up with memories of Aviles.

According to Tabor’s football roster, Aviles is listed as a 5-foot-10, 230-pound running back with the Bluejays, transferred to Tabor from Allan Hancock Aviles College in Santa Maria, Calif.

Johnny Aviles graduated from Paso Robles High School. Image from Facebook.

“The Tabor College community is devastated by the tragic loss of Christopher Castillo, Johnethon Aviles, and of the significant injuries sustained by Jonathan Medina,” Tabor president David Janzen said in a statement Sunday night. “We extend our prayers to the Castillo, Aviles and Medina families, asking for comfort, peace and God’s presence during this unimaginable time.”