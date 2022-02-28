ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska police ‘winging’ it for Special Olympics

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Brfam_0eRLb4mr00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Community are ‘winging’ when it comes to helping Special Olympians.

Onalaska Police officers are serving as guest servers Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings for the return of “Cops Gone Wild.”

All the tips collected by the officers and a portion of food sales will benefit local Special Olympics athletes.

You can help by dining in or carrying out between noon and 8 p.m.; just mention the “Cops Gone Wild” event.

At 5 p.m., local law enforcement will compete in a wing eating contest.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Only on 8: West Salem man living in Ukraine heading back for Kyiv to join fighting efforts
Fire destroys semis Sunday in Tomah
Westby creameries prepare for World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison
Community members gather to search for missing UWL student Hamud Faal

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UWL Pre-Physician Assistant Club holds ‘Spike for St. Clare’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- UWL students were spiking for St. Clare Health Mission Friday night. The university’s pre-physician assistant club held its first double- elimination volleyball tournament. Proceeds from the tournament and a raffle are going to St. Clare, a free clinic that provides health care for uninsured and underinsured residents of the La Crosse area. Many of the students...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
West Salem, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
Onalaska, WI
Sports
City
Salem, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News 8 Eyepiece: Competition in the Classroom

High school competitions extend beyond the athletic department and into the classroom. In this week’s Eyepiece, News 8 Now Photographer Alex Buswell introduces us to the Sparta student who started the robotics team, which provides opportunities for her classmates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Richland County man

VIROQUA (WKBT) — The Silver Alert for 60-year-old Francis R. Johnston is canceled. According to authorities, Johnston was found dead. PREVIOUS STORY: VIROQUA (WKBT) — The search continues for a Richland County man last seen in Viroqua. Police on Friday released an updated photo of 60-year-old Francis R. Johnston’s vehicle. Johnston was last seen at the Eagles Club in Viroqua...
VIROQUA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Special Olympics#Special Olympians#Buffalo Wild Wings#News 8#Tomah Westby#Madison Community#Uwl
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska’s St. Patrick Church serves up hundreds of meals for fish Friday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- Fish Friday is back. For more than 30 years, an army of volunteers at St. Pat’s in Onalaska have served fish dinner every Friday of Lent. Organizers say the fish fry serves many purposes. It’s a fundraiser, a way to celebrate the Lenten season, and it brings parish and community members together. “It gets everyone together to get to know one another and work together, which makes the whole church better. And it gets the youth together so they learn what it takes to be a member of the church,” says fish fry chair Jerry Faas.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crescent narrows it down to 2 for superintendent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) – The La Crescent-Hokah School Board is down to two finalists for the superintendent opening. Jeff Wilson and Melinda Crowley were selected after semifinalist interviews Wednesday evening. Wilson is currently the principal of Brooklyn Center Elementary in Minnesota. Crowley is the superintendent of the Red Lake School District in Minnesota. The pair will be interviewed March...
LA CRESCENT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Live! From La Crosse performing Saturday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Sketch comedy group Live! From La Crosse will return to the stage Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic. The group will perform “Episode 23: We hope THE ORB Likes This” at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Main – An Event Space in downtown La Crosse. Doors open at 6 p.m. Live! From La...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Monroe County law enforcement prepares for influx of truckers’ ‘Freedom Convoy’

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WBKBT) — Law enforcement is preparing for two trucking protest groups to merge Friday afternoon in Monroe County. The “Freedom Convoy” is a group of truckers crossing the state, following the lead of Canadian trucker protests last month. The group is primarily protesting mandates and government control. “They have every right to do this. It’s a part...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Time running out for tickets to Art Dash in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You are running out of time to get your tickets for this year’s Art Dash in La Crosse. The annual fundraiser supports the Franciscan Spirituality Center. There are dash tickets for those that will take home a piece of art. along with spectator tickets for those anyone that just wants to watch. The dash takes...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s LADCO marks 50 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – LADCO is marking 50 years of the organization’s annual meeting. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca served as the keynote speaker for the event at the La Crosse Center. Barca says there is plenty of good news for businesses in the state. “The economy is booming in Wisconsin. It’s doing well in western Wisconsin....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy