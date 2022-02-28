Onalaska police ‘winging’ it for Special Olympics

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Community are ‘winging’ when it comes to helping Special Olympians.

Onalaska Police officers are serving as guest servers Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings for the return of “Cops Gone Wild.”

All the tips collected by the officers and a portion of food sales will benefit local Special Olympics athletes.

You can help by dining in or carrying out between noon and 8 p.m.; just mention the “Cops Gone Wild” event.

At 5 p.m., local law enforcement will compete in a wing eating contest.

