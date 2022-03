The MLB Player’s Association announced the creation of a fund that will help stadium workers affected by the league lockout. The MLB lockout is still in effect after the league and MLB Player’s Association could not reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement this past week. With that, every team’s first two series of the season were effectively canceled. While the lockout is seen as a battle between the league and the player’s union, there are stadium workers affected by this as well.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO