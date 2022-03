Are you the type of person who needs to try a new recipe every. single. day, or are you convinced you could eat the same lunch for weeks on end and never tire of it? (We’re definitely in the latter camp, and in case you’re wondering, it’s a kale Caesar.) As it turns out, we’re in good company: According to TikTok, this Jennifer Aniston salad is one she used to eat every day for lunch while she was filming Friends. Lucky for you, we have the recipe.

