ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. sees "no reason to change" nuclear alert levels at this time -White House

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSdVu_0eRLaUId00

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States sees "no reason to change" its nuclear alert levels at this time, the White House said on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have not changed our own alerts, and we have not changed our own assessment in that front but we also need to be very clear-eyed about his own use of threats," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki separately told MSNBC in an interview.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Senator Graham warns Russia will "wind up in the dark" if it continues to carry out "atrocities against the Ukrainian people"

Senator Lindsey Graham has been one of the most persistent and public critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Congress. On Wednesday, Graham introduced a resolution calling for the Senate to support an International Criminal Court investigation into Putin and his alleged regimes, "crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others."
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Deterrent#At This Time#The White House#Russian#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy