UK's Truss to meet U.S. Secretary of State Blinken this week

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday she would meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week to discuss the crisis in Europe and actions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"He's (Blinken's) going to be travelling to Europe this week. I'll be meeting him. I'll also be in the United States the following week," Truss told parliament.

