ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Zelensky tells Russian troops not to trust their commanders or Kremlin propaganda: 'Just save your lives. Leave.'

By Jake Epstein,John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hr88l_0eRLaKib00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in regard of Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • President Zelensky told Russian troops not to trust their commanders or Kremlin propaganda.
  • "Do not believe your commanders. Do not believe your propagandists," he said in a video message.
  • He also said Ukrainians with combat experience would be released from jails to help fight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian troops on Monday that they should not trust their commanders or Kremlin propaganda.

"Throw away your equipment and leave," Zelensky said in a video statement posted on Telegram on Monday. "Do not believe your commanders. Do not believe your propagandists. Just save your lives — leave."

He added: "We dedicate every hour to strengthening our state. Anyone who can join the fight against the invaders must do so."

Zelensky also said Ukrainians with combat experience would be released from jails and prisons to help fight against Russia.

He said the decision was "not easy from a moral point of view" but "useful" for the country's protection.

"When I ran for presidency, I said that each of us is the president because we are all responsible for our state," Zelensky said. "And now it turns out that each of us is a warrior."

Fighting intensified on Monday, with dozens reportedly killed in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian and Russian delegation were meeting along the Belarus border for talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made outlandish claims to justify Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

He's baselessly accused Ukraine of genocide, while claiming that Russia is pursuing the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine. Zelensky is Jewish and members of his family died in the Holocaust, which underscores the bizarre and unfounded nature of Putin's rationale for this war.

Experts say Putin's aggression toward Ukraine is largely a product of his desire to reestablish Russian hegemony in Eastern Europe and countries formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Putin, a former KGB operative, has for years suggested that Ukraine is not a real country while claiming that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people."

Russia's recent assault on Ukraine does not mark the first time Putin has authorized a military operation against its next-door neighbor.

In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. Since that year, Russia also supported rebels in a war against Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Kremlin#Ukraine#Russian#Getty#Ukrainians#Jewish
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘The damage is done’: Russians face economic point of no return

As markets opened in a panic on Monday, many Russians rushed to local cashpoints in Moscow to retrieve their savings before the damage got any worse. “It said they had dollars so I came here immediately,” said Alexei Presnyakov, 32, pointing to an app for Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, indicating he could withdraw hard currency. About 20 people were queued in line. “Yesterday [the rate] was 80 [to the dollar]. Today it’s 100. Or 150.”
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

416K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy