Does the FDA Rollback Of Regeneron And Eli Lilly COVID Treatment EUAs Signal A Need To Look Beyond Monoclonal Antibodies? NanoViricides, Inc. Looks To Meet This Need With A New Approach

The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO