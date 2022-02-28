ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Rovers will be hoping Sam Finley is available for Barrow clash

Bristol Rovers will be hoping Sam Finley is available for Tuesday’s visit of Barrow.

The midfielder came off at half-time during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Exeter having been suffering with a viral infection leading into the game.

Nick Anderton was an unused substitute having had the same illness but should also be in contention.

Jon Nolan is in full training and could be in line to make his debut for the Pirates but Josh Grant and Alfie Kilgour are out.

Barrow remain just above the League Two relegation zone after back-to-back goalless draws.

Manager Mark Cooper will again watch from the stands after he was handed an eight-game touchline ban.

The visitors will also be without Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who serves the second of a three-match suspension having been sent off against Stevenage.

Josh Gordon returned from a calf injury to start the stalemate with Harrogate last time out and will be hoping to keep his place.

