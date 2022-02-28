ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EX-Ukrainian President says Russian Soldiers are going “To Hell”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks with CNN’s Brianna. Keilar about the price Russia is paying in troop deaths as Russian President. Vladimir Putin continues to send...

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Petro Poroshenko
Vladimir Putin
Brianna Keilar
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ukrainians vow to 'give Putin hell': Marine blows himself up with a bridge to halt the enemy as ex-leader takes to the streets to fight with civilians: Pentagon says efforts are SLOWING Russian advance on Kyiv

Defiant Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are preparing to fight Russia's army to the death, vowing on Friday to 'give Putin hell from every house' when his men make their advance through the major city of Kyiv in a stunning show of resilience. Among them was a marine who blew himself...
