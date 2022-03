Britons have been warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain as Storm Franklin moves in overnight.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause a “risk to life” in Northern Ireland until 7am, while a milder yellow wind warning covers England, Wales and south-western Scotland from midday until 1pm.Environment agencies have issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK, including two rare “severe” warnings where rainfall could also pose a “danger to life” for communities along the River Mersey in Greater Manchester.This comes after huge waves were seen crashing onto coastal areas, homes...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO