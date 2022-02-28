ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Gorod Debut New Track “Victory”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench technical death metal band Gorod have shared a video for their new track...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Papal regalia, on-stage rituals and razzle-dazzle rock’n’roll: Why Ghost are the biggest Satanic band on the planet

“What we’re trying to do is orchestrate a religious event, with all the bombastic nature of a mass, but without the guilt,” explains Tobias Forge, the enigmatic frontman of Swedish metal band Ghost, of a typical gig. “We want you to make you feel good about yourself when you leave.”For well over a decade, Ghost have been doing a pretty good job of that. Spreading their joyous gospel far and wide, they’re currently in the middle of a massive global arena tour and have just graced the covers of heavy metal bibles Kerrang! and Metal Hammer. In a few days,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Kid Rock’s Tour Mate Jeff Pilson Tells Foreigner Fans ‘We’re Not Letting Politics Get in the Way’

Can Kid Rock tour without politics? His tour mate Jeff Pilson of Foreigner is telling his fans to not worry about all of that. Now, Kid Rock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. He’s more of a tallboy of beer with a shot of whiskey. Not one size fits all. However, one thing that is often forgotten amid some of the controversies, he has real musical talent. Those first two albums, Devil Without a Cause and Cocky are wonderful. Revolutionary in many ways and influential on a number of artists who mix genres.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Plans For WWE Show At Madison Square Garden Tonight Reportedly ‘Closely Guarded’

It was reported yesterday, WWE is planning to film Brock Lesnar’s WWE title defense tonight at their live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was noted then that the company may be planning something significant related to Lesnar’s Wrestlemania story and now there’s more evidence for that. Fightful Select reports the show is being “closely guarded”, with the creative plans more private than most shows, even the ones that air on TV. Internal rundowns are “nowhere near as widely available” as they normally are.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy