Virginia Motor Speedway Releases 2022 Racing Season Schedule

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago

Virginia Motor Speedway officials are excited to release the 2022 schedule. It will mark the 53rd season of action at the ½ mile speed plant in Jamaica, VA. The schedule includes the always exciting VMS Dirt Series Weekly Racing action, the return of two Ultimate Super Late Model sanctioned events –...

