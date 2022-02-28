FDA Grants Priority Review to Neoadjuvant Nivolumab/Chemo for Resectable NSCLC

KRAS/LKB1 (STK11) NSCLC metastatic tumors are intrinsically resistant to anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 immunotherapy. In this study, we use a humanized mouse model to show that while carboplatin plus pembrolizumab reduce tumor growth moderately and transiently, the addition of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2, delivered systemically in nanovesicles, to this combination, eradicates tumors in the majority of animals. Immunoprofiling of the tumor microenvironment shows the addition of TUSC2 mediates: (a) significant infiltration of reconstituted human functional cytotoxic T cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells; (b) induction of antigen-specific T cell responses; (c) enrichment of functional central and memory effector T cells; and (d) decreased levels of PD-1+ T cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, Tregs, and M2 tumor associated macrophages. Depletion studies show the presence of functional central and memory effector T cells are required for the efficacy. TUSC2 sensitizes KRAS/LKB1 tumors to carboplatin plus pembrolizumab through modulation of the immune contexture towards a pro-immune tumor microenvironment.

