Cancer

FDA Grants Priority Review to Neoadjuvant Nivolumab/Chemo for Resectable NSCLC

By Kristi Rosa
onclive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has granted priority review to a supplemental biologics license application for the combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant treatment of patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted priority review to a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the combination of...

www.onclive.com

Benzinga

BeiGene's Brukinsa Applications Under FDA, European Review For Leukemia

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review two new indication applications for BeiGene Ltd's (NASDAQ: BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). In November 2021, Brukinsa received its first approval in the European Union (EU) for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), who have received...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Lung Cancer#Adjuvant#Nsclc#Ci#Pcr#Iiia
Nature.com

TUSC2 immunogene enhances efficacy of chemo-immuno combination on KRAS/LKB1 mutant NSCLC in humanized mouse model

KRAS/LKB1 (STK11) NSCLC metastatic tumors are intrinsically resistant to anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 immunotherapy. In this study, we use a humanized mouse model to show that while carboplatin plus pembrolizumab reduce tumor growth moderately and transiently, the addition of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2, delivered systemically in nanovesicles, to this combination, eradicates tumors in the majority of animals. Immunoprofiling of the tumor microenvironment shows the addition of TUSC2 mediates: (a) significant infiltration of reconstituted human functional cytotoxic T cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells; (b) induction of antigen-specific T cell responses; (c) enrichment of functional central and memory effector T cells; and (d) decreased levels of PD-1+ T cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, Tregs, and M2 tumor associated macrophages. Depletion studies show the presence of functional central and memory effector T cells are required for the efficacy. TUSC2 sensitizes KRAS/LKB1 tumors to carboplatin plus pembrolizumab through modulation of the immune contexture towards a pro-immune tumor microenvironment.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

MannKind says FDA extends deadline to review Tyvaso DPI

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its deadline to May from February to review United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) new drug application (NDA) for Tyvaso DPI. The FDA had requested United Therapeutics additional information regarding the pulmonary safety of Tyvaso DPI related to a pending Citizen...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sorrento granted FDA nod to start clinical trial for intranasal COVID-19 therapy

San Diego, California-based biotech Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +1.2%) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug application (IND) for intranasal STI-9199 (COVISHIELD), an experimental antibody against COVID-19. The company plans to start a single-site Phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic study for STI-9199...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Seeking Alpha

Harrow Health eye anesthesia AMP-100 accepted for review by US FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Harrow Health's (NASDAQ:HROW) application seeking approval of AMP-100, an ocular surface anesthesia and intraoperative pain management during eye surgery. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the new drug application by Oct. 16. "The non-opioid active pharmaceutical ingredient used in...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer Fails in C.diff, BMS Announces Priority Review for Opdivo in NSCLC

Phase III clinical trials are significant milestones for any biopharmaceutical company. This week has already brought three major announcements regarding separate Phase III clinical trials being run by Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Saol Therapeutics. Pharma giant Pfizer suffered stock losses after announcing the results of its Phase III study...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Rutherford Source

What Does FDA Approved and Chemo Rated Mean?

In this time of COVID and other ailments, Personal Protective Equipment has never been more important. And while you might use this equipment every day, there’s a difference in how each item protects you. Whether it’s gloves or hand sanitizer, Empire Managed Solutions has PPE’s that are FDA approved and chemotherapy approved, meaning you get the best of the best. You and your employees deserve the protection that will last, and that’s rated to the highest standards to keep them safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE

