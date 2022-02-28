ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

Harris is a local driver to watch during March 5 SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow's Tire

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When spectators arrive at South Boston Speedway for SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, March 5 one of the participants they should keep an eye on is DyQuan Harris. Harris, a resident of Nelson, Virginia, has been involved in drifting for eight years and will be...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Making Tracks – Tires Are Only the Beginning for Jackson

Even to the casual onlooker, the all-day, everyday work that went on at the Michelin tire three-garage “workshop” during the Rolex 24 At Daytona was clearly a well-oiled, highly synchronized assembly line. The 70 workers handling tires at Daytona International Speedway in late January – employees of South...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
Danville, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
South Boston, VA
Sports
City
Danville, VA
City
Nelson, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan qualified 20th for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No.1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 began to climb early, jumping to 17th after the race’s initial start. A caution on Lap 22 brought the field in to pit, with Deegan reporting that...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Austin Wayne Self; AM Racing Deals Top-10 Finish in Las Vegas

Team: No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | J.B. Henderson Construction Chevrolet. Finish: Ninth; Running (134 | 134 laps completed) Driver Points Position: Ninth (+2 positions) Owner Points Position: 10th (+1 position) Austin Wayne Self Quote: “I’m really excited to leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with another top-10 finish. We had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps into Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in the opening stage and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#South Boston Speedway#Sobo#Barlow S Tire#Team Street Graffiti
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway. – Starting Position; Qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be held Friday afternoon at 5:00 PM ET to set the 36-truck starting field for the evening’s 134-lap race. Qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be determined by the fastest competitor in single-truck single-lap qualifying where the fastest competitor will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kris Wright - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch Chevrolet Silverado. Wright and the No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch team battled a loose handling condition from the onset of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 which mired him back in the mid-20s in the early stages of the race. As the team continued to adjust the handling of the truck, Wright rebounded to finish 14th in stage two. Wright went around on the backstretch lap 119 to bring out late-race caution and sat 24th coming to the final restart with three to go, but rebounded to make his way through the pack in the closing laps to come away with a 17th-place finish.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Las Vegas Media Availability

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE NEXT GEN CAR AFTER TWO RACES? “I thought it’s gone pretty smooth so far. There’s gonna be learning curves. I think that’s something we all expected. There’s gonna be issues we’re gonna have to work through as an industry because some of it just you don’t know what you don’t know until you get out there. There’s probably gonna be more things that come up as we keep racing at different racetracks. We’ve gone to the smallest track you can possibly go to and almost the biggest one, and now a mile-and-a-half and also Fontana has a bumpy, worn-out surface. So, we’re going to different types of racetracks that we’re gonna keep finding out new things about the car that could be better. That’s just part of having a brand new car, an underdeveloped car because we’re just getting after it. We’re just starting to figure this thing out and we don’t have much time to figure things out while we have a whopping 30 minutes today (laughing). We don’t really have much time or really the ability to change a lot on the race car on the race weekend, so it keeps it interesting, but I think some of the obvious things that have been out in the news of things that can be better have been addressed or trying to find ways to fix them. As long as we can keep doing those things, I think we’ll work the bugs out soon.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway…In 76 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. The storied organization has four wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019). In addition, RCR boasts six pole awards in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at the 1.5-mile oval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Xfinity Series Post-Race Quotes

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Circa Sports Ford Mustang -- “We were just really tight all day long. Hopefully, we can get better. We were going to execute our game plan, which was to just finish and get another top 10, but we got caught up in that last wreck so we finished 14th. I guess we still finished, but it’s frustrating with just how tight we were all day.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Team Chevy Advance

ACE #3 – LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Coming off a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victory for Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway, NASCAR makes its second of three stops on the series’ west coast swing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Situated just northeast of the famed Las Vegas Strip, the 1.5-mile Nevada oval will be the host of a tripleheader race weekend, featuring all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Paradiso Insurance Returns as Backer of Stafford's Late Model Division

After becoming a Stafford Speedway partner in 2021, Stafford Springs based Paradiso Insurance will once again sponsor the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 and provide a weekly $75 bonus for the third place finisher in each week’s Late Model feature in 2022. The Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50, scheduled for September 2nd, has become a big event for Stafford’s top full-fender division with over $10,000 in prize money.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy