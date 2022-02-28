ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keselowski Runs Strong in Top-10, Caught Up in Late Accident to Finish 27th

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago
Brad Keselowski spent a good portion of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana inside the top-10 and was poised for a late comeback, but contact with less than 50 laps to go set him back and off the lead lap, something he was not able to overcome, to finish...

