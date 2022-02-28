ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Burton Collected in Late Crash at Fontana

By Speedway Digest Staff
 5 days ago
A late-race crash left Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang with a 33rd-place finish in Sunday’s Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Burton started the race from 22nd place and quickly moved into the top 20, but he and the DEX Imaging team struggled...

