Mid-Race Spin Ends Buescher’s Day Early at Fontana

Team: No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | J.B. Henderson Construction Chevrolet. Finish: Ninth; Running (134 | 134 laps completed) Driver Points Position: Ninth (+2 positions) Owner Points Position: 10th (+1 position) Austin Wayne Self Quote: “I’m really excited to leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with another top-10 finish. We had...
Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 22 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down to pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. Quote: "We didn’t have quite what we were looking for tonight at Las Vegas, but everyone worked hard to get us in contention to have a decent finish. My crew made the right adjustments all throughout the night and we were able to keep improving on our truck, but it just wasn't our night. Unfortunately, we just got wrecked there at the end. I hate it for our Champion Power Equipment team, but we will rebound and be ready for Atlanta."
Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps into Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in the opening stage and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.
Tyler Ankrum earned a 16th-place finish on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) and moved to 17th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after two races. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro fought through both loose and tight conditions throughout the evening to gain eight positions in the driver championship standings.
Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Derek Kraus had the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST in contention as the laps wound down in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. He was in a tight battle for fifth place late...
YOU’VE WON FIVE OUT OF THE LAST SEVEN RACES, DATING BACK TO LAST YEAR. ONLY NINE GUYS SINCE 1972 HAVE DONE THAT. DOES THAT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU?. “It’s definitely cool. I didn’t think of it really, just because it’s gone on through two different seasons now. It doesn’t feel like I’ve won five out of the last seven. But either way, it’s cool to be in that category of superstars and hall of famers. Hopefully we can keep it going and get onto an even smaller list somehow.”
Stefan Parsons’ 99 car, which is sponsored by Sokal, a full-service advertising agency based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, will feature a ‘Ukraine Strong’ paint scheme at this weekend’s Xfinity race in Las Vegas, Nevada. The race will be the exhilarating Alsco Uniforms 300, a NASCAR...
RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Circa Sports Ford Mustang -- “We were just really tight all day long. Hopefully, we can get better. We were going to execute our game plan, which was to just finish and get another top 10, but we got caught up in that last wreck so we finished 14th. I guess we still finished, but it’s frustrating with just how tight we were all day.”
Ross Chastain heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend aiming for a visit to victory lane, but knowing he'll be part of Monday's Academy of Country Music Awards. The Trackhouse Racing driver's No. 1 Chevrolet will carry a picture of country music icon Dolly Parton as part of the Academy of Country Music livery on Chastain's car.
Chase Purdy routed his season in a positive direction with a resilient 14th-place finish on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro rallied from sustaining damage in Stage 1 to post his second career top-15 finish at LVMS.
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway is the third race of 2022 but is the 34th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
ACE #3 – LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Coming off a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victory for Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway, NASCAR makes its second of three stops on the series’ west coast swing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Situated just northeast of the famed Las Vegas Strip, the 1.5-mile Nevada oval will be the host of a tripleheader race weekend, featuring all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday and will lead the field in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The driver of the No. 20 JGR Toyota bested the 10 cars that advanced to second round qualifying at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a lap of 182.673 mph.
Richard Childress Racing’s History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway…In 76 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. The storied organization has four wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019). In addition, RCR boasts six pole awards in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at the 1.5-mile oval.
After being taken out in crashes in the first two points-paying Cup Series races of 2022, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are hoping to get back on track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Burton, while disappointed to not have finished the races at Daytona...
After a 2021 campaign that was unquestionably the best so far for the Dutch team in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Team Bleekemolen will be back in EuroNASCAR in 2022 with strong ambitions. The Dutch team will field the #69 Mustang for Sebastiaan Bleekemolen and Melvin de Groot and add the #?? Mustang in EuroNASCAR 2 for Michael Bleekemolen in select events.
It might be the perfect time to join Suárez and Trackhouse Racing. At Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Sunday Suárez overcame a brush with the wall and a faulty diffuser flap to lead with three laps left in the race. He fell to fourth in the final laps, but equaled Trackhouse Racing's best finish in team history.
