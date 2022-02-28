Benninghoff plans legislation to divest Russian financial assets in Pa

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania House Majority leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced plans of legislation to divest Pa of any Russian financial assets.

Days after the Liquor Control Board pulled Russian-made vodka from shelves, Benninghoff wants to continue to hold Russia accountable by applying more pressure.

“Clearly the people of Pennsylvania stand with the people of Ukraine and against this unprovoked Russian aggression, ” Benninghoff said. “Over the weekend, the Liquor Control Board pulled Russian-made vodka from its shelves, something I commend, and the Capitol was lit with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. But I think it is time we start moving beyond symbolism and get to concrete action with what Pennsylvania can do to hold Russia accountable and apply pressure to stop this attack on the innocent people of Ukraine as well as the viability of Eastern Europe.” Benninghoff said.

This move would expand upon 2010’s Act 44, which divestitures the State Treasury and pension funds from investment-related to Iran and Sudan

“The Commonwealth’s public funds represent a substantial amount of investment power. We have a moral obligation to ensure that our public fund investments are not inadvertently supporting those who are engaging in an unprovoked invasion of their democratically elected neighbors,” Benninghoff said.

State Senator Sharif Street, (D-Philadelphia) is also working on divesture legislation. In a memo, Street said, “aggressive and illegal invasion of Ukraine demands action.”

“We must wield our economic power to ensure that Russia faces grave consequences for their flagrant violations of international law and human cooperation,” Street said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

