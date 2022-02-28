ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Benninghoff plans legislation to divest Russian financial assets in Pa

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHbOk_0eRLVOvM00

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania House Majority leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced plans of legislation to divest Pa of any Russian financial assets.

Days after the Liquor Control Board pulled Russian-made vodka from shelves, Benninghoff wants to continue to hold Russia accountable by applying more pressure.

“Clearly the people of Pennsylvania stand with the people of Ukraine and against this unprovoked Russian aggression, ” Benninghoff said. “Over the weekend, the Liquor Control Board pulled Russian-made vodka from its shelves, something I commend, and the Capitol was lit with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. But I think it is time we start moving beyond symbolism and get to concrete action with what Pennsylvania can do to hold Russia accountable and apply pressure to stop this attack on the innocent people of Ukraine as well as the viability of Eastern Europe.” Benninghoff said.

Pennsylvania liquor panel ends sale of Russian-made products

This move would expand upon 2010’s Act 44, which divestitures the State Treasury and pension funds from investment-related to Iran and Sudan

“The Commonwealth’s public funds represent a substantial amount of investment power. We have a moral obligation to ensure that our public fund investments are not inadvertently supporting those who are engaging in an unprovoked invasion of their democratically elected neighbors,” Benninghoff said.

State Senator Sharif Street, (D-Philadelphia) is also working on divesture legislation. In a memo, Street said, “aggressive and illegal invasion of Ukraine demands action.”

“We must wield our economic power to ensure that Russia faces grave consequences for their flagrant violations of international law and human cooperation,” Street said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Second big Pennsylvania pension fund to divest Russia assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The board of another big public pension system in Pennsylvania will sell off its Russia-related investments, amid bipartisan calls from lawmakers and top state officials to respond to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Friday’s vote by the board of the State Employees’ Retirement System affects roughly $7 million of the $40 billion […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
WTAJ

Flower farm raises money for Ukraine through sunflower sales

ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A flower farm in Blair County is hoping to grow an idea nationwide to help a country in dire need. For a $5 donation, Sunhearth Flowers in Roaring Spring will send you a packet of sunflower seeds. All the money they raised will go to Razom Ukraine, which […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pence: No room in GOP for ‘apologists for Putin’

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Pence will tell a gathering of Republican National Committee (RNC) donors, according to excerpts shared with The Hill.
POTUS
WTAJ

Community rallies at Penn State to support Ukraine

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County community came together in support of Ukraine Thursday night, during at rally at Penn State’s Old Main. “We are worried for our families who are in Ukraine,” said Maria Smereka, president of the Penn State Ukrainian Society. “We are worried for the civilians in what many of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Street
WTAJ

State College Model UN navigates Ukraine crisis

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — How do you teach history when you’re actively living through it? At the State College Area High School, history and government classes are looking through their textbooks and at their TV screens to see how the past can inform the present Ukraine crisis. “I’m in AP Comparative Government right now […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Assets#Ukraine#Iran#Russian#House#The Liquor Control Board#Ukrainian#The State Treasury#Commonwealth#The Associated Press#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Former PSU kicker from Ukraine hopes loved ones are safe

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been incredibly difficult for those both in Ukraine and Ukrainians watching from afar. That’s the case for Hollidaysburg native and former Penn State kicker Vlad Hilling. You might remember Hilling from his days as a kicker with one of the most powerful legs on the Hollidaysburg […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield prays for Ukraine. Church accepts donations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield county residents came together to take part in a vigil for Ukraine, and to pray for all those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian populations in Clearfield County are very strong, home to three of the top thirteen populations in the United States of America. That list […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Russia faces more hits as WWE pulls all programming

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) — Companies across the globe are halting their dealings with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and World Wrestling Entertainment has joined the fold. The company, WWE, has stopped all programming in Russia from the WWE Network, which launched in 2014, keeping fans in Russia from seeing not only vintage and original […]
WWE
WTAJ

People’s Convoy travels through Breezewood, en route to D.C.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large group of truck drivers traveled through Bedford County Friday on their multiday trek to Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates. The People’s Convoy passed through Breezewood just before 4 p.m. where they exited off of I-76 East to take I-70 East toward Hagerstown, Maryland. This is the 10th […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WTAJ

The hate state? By this measure, Pennsylvania is

(WHTM) — Has the commonwealth become the hate state? Pennsylvania did have more total incidents of hateful propaganda distribution in 2021 than any other state. That’s according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL tracks racist, anti-semitic, and anti-LGBTQ messages. It says Pennsylvania had 473 incidents, which was the most in the entire United States, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Non-profit drug maker could bring $30 vials of insulin to U.S.

(WTAJ) — Insulin prices might be dropping soon in the United States thanks to a non-profit drug-making company based in Utah. Civica RX announced plans to make and sell insulin in the U.S. at $30 or less for a vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges. That price is […]
INDUSTRY
WTAJ

AG Shapiro puts commonwealth car dealers on notice

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With new and used vehicle prices soaring, the commonwealth’s Attorney General is warning dealers to keep their practices on the level. In a March 3 news release, Attorney General Josh Shapiro highlighted potential unfair and deceptive practices of car dealerships that violate the commonwealth’s Consumer Protection Law. “We are putting these dealerships on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy