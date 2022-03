SALEM, Ore. — A bill that would help renters access air conditioners and air filters passed the Oregon Senate 23-4 on Wednesday and is headed to the House for consideration. A record-breaking heat wave last June killed more than 500 people in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada. Most of those who died were lower-income or older residents who had no access to air conditioning and couldn’t leave their homes.

