ThorSport Racing and Curb Records Celebrate a 14-Year Partnership

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps into Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in the opening stage and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO