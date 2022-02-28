ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Analysis: $9B-plus in value among distressed commercial properties has been wiped out since Covid-19 onset

By Ashley Fahey
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reappraisals of more than 700 commercial properties across...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Onset#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
641
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/losangeles

Comments / 0

Community Policy