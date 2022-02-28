ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian president signs formal request to join the European Union

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTuhD_0eRLULAY00

LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Zelenskiy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 169

Solidarity Ukraine
5d ago

I do understand the EU and NATO being cautious in the beginning of zelensky presidency. nobody knew who he was, or if he was another Putin puppet...BUT now zelensky has shown his power as a world leader, and has been a shining example to his people! Ukraine has fought hard and bravely and deserve to be allowed into the fold of the EU! God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦

Reply(8)
166
Victoria Windland Taraska
5d ago

Absolutely, why not allow a peaceful democratic society join NATO! To allow Mr. Putin to deter this is like saying we endorse dictatorship which all civilized countries do not accept. Time for the US and NATO to step up and end this now as the casualties mount! For what? This will not end here as others with vast experience have professed. Innocent people are dying both in Russia and Ukraine under a dictator that has no regard for human life. Hopefully the US and NATO say enough is enough as more lives are lost.

Reply(4)
70
Marilyn LaRosa
5d ago

Reaction of Free World is being TestedUkraine was seeking EU/Nato inclusion and Russia militarily mercilessly stepped in to kill that dream and break their resolve. Submit or Die Must not be intimidated by Russian threats

Reply
20
Related
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#The European Union#Lviv#Russian
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms move into Kiev in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kiev in captured army vehicles, Kiev’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kiev from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy