Wimberley man charged with murder of mother

Jeremiah Kuenzli, 29, was arrested on February 26. (Courtesy of Hays County Sheriff's Office)

A Wimberley man was charged with murder after deputies found his mother dead inside their home on the morning of Saturday, February 26. Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call and "subsequent welfare concern" from a residence on Brookmeadow in Woodcreek.

Hays County Sheriff's Office : Hays County provides citizens chance to learn about Sheriff's Office

During the HCSO investigation, deputies located Sara Kuenzli, 60, dead inside the residence. Deputies located her son, Jeremiah Kuenzli, 29, on scene, according to an HCSO press release.

Jeremiah Kuenzli confessed to killing his mother after detectives began investigating Sara Kuenzli's death, said HCSO public information officer Dennis Gutierrez.

Jeremiah Kuenzli was transported to the Hays County Jail and charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to the release.

Texas State Basketball : Texas State basketball captures regular-season title, Sun Belt tournament next up

He is currently being held awaiting magistration. Sara Kuenzli's official cause of death is pending an autopsy. The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact HCSO Detective David Marshall at 512-393-7896.