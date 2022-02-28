Man dubbed 'Russian Popeye' flexes huge jelly injected arms sparking concern

A man dubbed "Russian Popeye" has sparked severe concerns after flexing his abnormally large jelly-filled muscles.

Social media sensation Kirill Tereshin, who goes by Ruki Bazuki on TikTok , has garnered almost 1 million followers on the platform. Kirill showcases his artificial bulging biceps through dance clips with his partner and bizarre sketches in his viral clips.

The 25-year-old TikTok user was forced to have corrective surgeries to remove lumps of hardened petroleum jelly from his arms. Kirill explained : "I am very lucky that there are doctors who took me on."

He first started bulking up his arms five years ago, despite warnings he could face serious consequences such as amputation or death if he continued. He said he did it due to his "own stupidity" and did not "consider any of the consequences."

Concerned TikTokers have urged Kirill to stop having muscle enhancing surgeries and seek medical help immediately.



"Popeye the sailor man... On a serious note, they really are gonna pop," one said, while another was concerned the man had a serious condition : "No seriously, what is this condition called? is it painful?"

One TikTok user said they "look like they hurt 24/7" and urged him to "get them checked out."

Another humoured: "No wonder oil prices have gone through the roof!"

Following Kirill's first corrective surgery in 2019, Dr Melnikov from Sechenov Moscow State Medical University said : "Petroleum jelly is not designed for injection, only external application.

"Kirill injected about three litres into each arm. It saturated the muscle tissues blocked blood flow.



"As a result, the tissue dies and gets replaced with a scar which is as tough as a tree. You can even knock on it and hear the usual sound."

The doctor continued: "Petroleum jelly affects the whole body, kidneys in particular. I think Kirill did not fully realise the consequences of what he had been doing."

Despite having some of the substance removed, the surgeon could only operate on one arm. This meant Kirill had to revisit the hospital for a further procedure in 2021.

"I should have thought about this earlier, I know," Kirill said, "I blame myself, I know I'm guilty."

Indy100 reached out to Kirill Tereshin for comment.

