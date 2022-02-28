Man pushes bag of human poop into woman's face in disgusting subway attack

A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently.

In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face.

As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back then walks away. The mans' face was caught on CCTV footage but has not been identified as of this story's publishing.

The disgusting attack is just a reminder of the increasing number of violent subway encounters that are leaving New Yorkers afraid to take the subway.

Notably, last month Michelle Go was murdered after being shoved in front of a moving subway car .

On TikTok and Twitter, people are expressing their uncertainty about the subways following multiple headlines describing horrifying encounters.

Following the rise in crime, Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to improve subway conditions by issuing more NYPD presence and outreach workers. The hope is to identify homeless people and those suffering from mental illness and offer treatment.

Additionally, the MTA Is rolling out the plan to add platform barriers to prevent people from jumping or falling into the subway tracks.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers are asking people to submit tips regarding the unknown individual's identity to 800-577-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3500.

