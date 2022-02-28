ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man, 19, Found Dead Behind Anne Arundel County Funeral Home

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Sunday behind an Anne Arundel County funeral home.

Officers were called about 10 a.m. Sunday in response to a body found behind the business located at 4001 Ritchie Highway , Anne Arundel County Police said.

The victim, identified as 19-ywear-old Devin Scott Freeman, had visible signs of trauma, police said. The nature of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Freeman’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

