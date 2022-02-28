ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudanese protester killed as thousands march against coup

By -, Erin CONROY
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
Sudanese anti-coup protesters chant slogans against the military in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on February 28, 2022 /AFP

A Sudanese protester was shot dead Monday, medics said, during the latest march by thousands who continue to oppose a military coup which took place four months ago.

The latest death -- despite international appeals for an end to the violence -- takes the total number of people killed to at least 84 in a crackdown since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led an October 25 military takeover, according to independent medics.

"Tear gas canisters will not stop us!" said Taqwa Mohammed, a demonstrator near Khartoum's presidential palace, where the ruling Sovereign Council is based along the Nile River.

Around him, the bangs of stun grenades rang out, as volleys of tear gas canisters fell into the crowds, hissing out acrid clouds of red, green or yellow smoke.

"Down with Burhan!" the crowd chanted.

Some protesters hurled rocks at the soldiers, while others kicked back or picked up the hissing tear gas canisters.

Thousands also demonstrated in other cities.

"We are ready to die for our cause," said Anouar Bashir, another protester in Khartoum.

"The world must see the violence of the putschists."

The protester killed Monday was shot in the head in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, according to the Sudanese Doctors' Committee. The shooting happened as thousands of demonstrators tried to cross the bridge across the Nile linking the city to Khartoum.

- 'Power to the people' -

Khartoum /AFP

More than 2,000 protesters have been injured since October, medics say, while the UN has said at least 13 protesters were raped.

Last week, United Nations rights expert Adama Dieng, during a mission to Sudan, expressed concern "about the violations (committed by) the authorities and the use of live ammunition against protesters."

Both the UN and the United States have made similar appeals before, with Washington threatening further "consequences" if violence continues. The coup, Sudan's latest, has already led to suspension of international aid.

Sudanese authorities have said they arrested several police and soldiers who fired at demonstrators with Kalashnikov rifles, disobeying orders.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch quoted witnesses detailing how the security forces have used both "live ammunition" and fired tear gas canisters "directly" at crowds, a tactic that can be deadly at close quarters.

The coup derailed a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the army and civilians negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In Wad Madani, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Khartoum, around 4,000 demonstrators took to the streets on Monday.

"Power to the people", they chanted, witnesses said. "Soldiers, go back to the barracks!"

Sudanese protesters rally against the October military coup in the capital Khartoum /AFP

In the eastern city of Gedaref, around 2,000 people rallied against the military, after calls to protest were made by the "resistance committees", neighbourhood groups of activists organising opposition to coup.

While people took to the streets, the UN mission in Khartoum released a report following five weeks of meetings with military chiefs, political leaders and civil society representatives, an initiative it hopes will "address the current political impasse and develop a path towards democracy and peace".

The UN mission said it "remains committed to supporting a civilian-led democratic government as the ultimate objective of the transitional period in Sudan," a statement said.

Anti-coup protesters who regularly take to the streets -- sometimes in the tens of thousands -- reject partnership with the military.

AFP

UN expert urges Sudan forces stop shooting anti-coup protesters

A UN expert on Thursday urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear gas at anti-coup protesters in a crackdown that has killed more than 80 people. Demonstrations have continued in the northeast African country since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military takeover on October 25, sparking international condemnation and suspension of aid. The putsch derailed a fragile power-sharing agreement between the army and civilians negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. "Firing live ammunition on the people is a huge violation against human rights," said the United Nations expert, Adama Dieng.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Sudanese Protesters Against Military Rule Defy Tear Gas to Reach Palace Gates

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Huge crowds of Sudanese protesters demonstrating against military rule advanced up to the gates of the presidential palace in central Khartoum on Monday, despite facing heavy tear gas and stun grenades, a Reuters reporter said. One protester was killed by a gunshot to the head during parallel...
PROTESTS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
State
Washington State
CBS News

Senator Graham warns Russia will "wind up in the dark" if it continues to carry out "atrocities against the Ukrainian people"

Senator Lindsey Graham has been one of the most persistent and public critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Congress. On Wednesday, Graham introduced a resolution calling for the Senate to support an International Criminal Court investigation into Putin and his alleged regimes, "crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others."
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban's secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

One of the Taliban's most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits. At the police parade Saturday, Haqqani was dressed like many of the senior Taliban officials -- very heavily bearded and wearing a black turban and white shawl.
POLITICS
AFP

Saudi Crown prince says Israel 'potential ally'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Israel a "potential ally" and said in a wide-ranging interview published on Thursday that he wants to "work it out" with Iran  The de facto leader, 36, also called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "a huge mistake" for which he was unfairly blamed, and revealed a penchant for hit TV series "Game of Thrones". In the rare interview with foreign media, the crown prince also gave an insight into his personal leisure habits, including his preferred TV: sci-fi series "Foundation" and HBO's "Game of Thrones".
MIDDLE EAST
#Sudanese#United Nations#Human Rights Watch#Khartoum#Protest#Sovereign Council#Un
AFP

Majority of US weapons promised to Ukraine in February delivered: official

The United States has already delivered more than two thirds of the arms it promised in late February to Ukraine, whose forces are "effectively" using them to push back the Russians, a Pentagon official said Friday. She added that US authorities "have been tremendously impressed by how effectively the Ukrainian armed forces have been using the equipment that we've provided them."
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Factbox: Russia's response to Western sanctions over Ukraine

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has responded to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine with a range of measures to shore up its economic defences and retaliate against Western restrictions that are crippling its economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship

Myanmar's junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled administration, it said Saturday. Ousted lawmakers formed the "National Unity Government" weeks after the military's power-grab last year, and have vowed to overturn the coup. The NUG has since been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta. Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa -- who goes by one name -- minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.
POLITICS
AFP

Journalist killed in Mexico, sixth this year

A journalist was killed on Friday in northern Mexico, authorities said -- the sixth such murder this year in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters. The Latin American nation is on course for one of its deadliest years yet for the press, prompting calls from rights groups for authorities to end a culture of impunity. "I condemn the act in which Juan Carlos Muniz, a worker at the Testigo Minero (Mining Witness) news portal, was deprived of his life," tweeted the governor of the northern state of Zacatecas, David Monreal. He said that prosecutors had been instructed to find the perpetrators of the killing in Fresnillo, a city located in an area known for its silver mining and, in recent years, cartel-related violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

