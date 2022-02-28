ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Analysis: $9B-plus in value among distressed commercial properties has been wiped out since Covid-19 onset

By Ashley Fahey
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reappraisals of more than 700 commercial properties across...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Onset#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy