Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 20:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Manitowoc FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Calumet and Manitowoc. * WHEN...Until midnight CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some basement flooding is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 856 PM CST, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, High Cliff State Park, Northern Lake Winnebago, Central Lake Winnebago, Two Rivers, Harrison, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Cato, Spring Valley, Brothertown and Reedsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
