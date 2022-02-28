Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 15:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/. Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near and downstream of Petersburg. Wabash River near and downstream of Hutsonville. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Hutsonville downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early next week based on this expected rainfall. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.9 feet, Water begins to flow over River Road just north of Fifth Street in the Mount Carmel area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.6 feet Tuesday, March 15. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

