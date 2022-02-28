ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-04 01:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Shoshone The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has continued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT -...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 22:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-01 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Rain late tonight into Tuesday morning will interact with below freezing ground temperatures to create black ice on paved surfaces. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Conditions will vary greatly over short distances. Slick conditions could develop on sidewalks and secondary roadways.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Tornado Warning issued for Mahaska, Marion, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 18:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mahaska; Marion; Monroe The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Iowa Southeastern Marion County in south central Iowa Southwestern Mahaska County in south central Iowa * Until 645 PM CST. * At 611 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southeast of Knoxville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Monroe, southeastern Marion and southwestern Mahaska Counties, including the following locations... Marysville, Bussey, Leighton, Lovilia and Hamilton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 22:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 11:04:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 645 AM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .Hydrologically significant rainfall came to an end Tuesday. Addition rain through Thursday will not be enough to stop the river from receding. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - The river crested around 19.5 feet at 3 pm Tuesday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue to recede into the weekend. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 02/20/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Benewah, Latah, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Benewah; Latah; Shoshone RAIN AND SNOW MELT WILL RESULT IN RISES ON SMALL STREAMS AND RIVERS IN PARTS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO BY MID WEEK A series of wet weather systems moving through the region will result in rain and snow melt Monday into Thursday. This will lead to sharp rises on the Palouse, Coeur d`Alene, and St Joe Rivers. Flooding will be possible on a couple mainstem rivers, including the Coeur d`Alene River at Cataldo and the St Joe River at St. Maries. Minor flooding is forecast. However the St Joe River at St Maries will be monitored as the current forecast brings it closer to moderate flood stage toward late Friday. Minor flooding of small streams and creeks will also be possible. Field flooding may be possible where ground is frozen. There will also be an increased risk of rock slides and debris flows in steep terrain. Monitor current river levels and forecasts at: Water.weather.gov/ahps2/area.php?wfo=otx&hydro_type=0&hsa_type=1
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Shoshone County, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Montana State
Idaho State
Boundary County, ID
Bonner County, ID
Ice Storm Warning issued for Barron, Chippewa, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Polk; Rusk ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around a quarter of an inch * WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power outages.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McHenry, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Sioux; Ward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle leading to light ice accumulations. * WHERE...Central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
Flood Advisory issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 20:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Manitowoc FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Calumet and Manitowoc. * WHEN...Until midnight CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some basement flooding is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 856 PM CST, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, High Cliff State Park, Northern Lake Winnebago, Central Lake Winnebago, Two Rivers, Harrison, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Cato, Spring Valley, Brothertown and Reedsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Lower Columbia and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 15:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY At 327 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elliott, or 19 miles south of Atlantic, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Montgomery County, including the following locations Grant. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-05 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Wind gusts to 30 mph leading to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Interstate 80 Corridor near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:25:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds have decreased this evening and no longer pose a threat tonight. However, for the Warning covering Monday and Tuesday, Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 60 to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon A Light Wintry Mix Expected This Morning Through 8 AM, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain will move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. This wintry mix may cause some patchy icing on untreated roads. If driving, be ready for slippery conditions. Know before you go!
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-03 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog has developed this morning for much of south- central Montana, and Sheridan County, Wyoming. This includes portions of I-90 from Livingston, through Billings and down into Sheridan, Highway 191 from Big Timber north through Judith Gap, and Highway 12 along the Musselshell river. The fog is expected to last through mid morning. Locations impacted include Billings, Sheridan, Livingston, Hardin, Colstrip, Red Lodge, Columbus, Roundup, Forsyth, Big Timber, Harlowton, Hysham, Custer, Laurel, Ranchester, Dayton, Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg and Lodge Grass. Visibilities are below one half of a mile in the fog in some areas. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Wabash, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 15:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/. Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near and downstream of Petersburg. Wabash River near and downstream of Hutsonville. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Hutsonville downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early next week based on this expected rainfall. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.9 feet, Water begins to flow over River Road just north of Fifth Street in the Mount Carmel area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CST Saturday /3:45 PM EST Saturday/ was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.6 feet Tuesday, March 15. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
Special Weather Statement issued for Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Portage, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara FREEZING RAIN COULD MAKE TRAVEL HAZARDOUS LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY Low pressure approaching from the central Plains states will produce light freezing rain late tonight into early Saturday. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch will make sidewalks and roads slick.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI

