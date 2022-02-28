ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In the absence of information about a jail beating death, a family will sue Philadelphia

By MENSAH M. DEAN
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — It's been nearly a year since Christopher Hinkle was beaten to death inside a Philadelphia jail cell, but his family says it knows little more about his last moments than it did when first told of his death. "I don't know anything," said his mother, Diana...

