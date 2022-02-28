In the absence of information about a jail beating death, a family will sue Philadelphia

EDWARDSVILLE - A federal lawsuit over a prisoner's death in the Madison County Jail was filed last week in East St. Louis.
Elissa A. Lindhorst, 28, of Glen Carbon, died Feb. 24, 2020 while in custody at the Madison County Jail. She had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance. The original warrant had been issued through the Hartford Police Department.
A lawsuit was filed Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis by Rana Schmidt, Lindhorst's mother and administrator of her estate, through the Chicago-based law firm Meyer & Kiss.
Defendants include the county, Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, 17 named sheriff's department personnel and Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. which provides medical service for the jail.
Comments / 0