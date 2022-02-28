ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, MA

6 fire departments help put out chimney fire in Warwick

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

WARWICK, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Several fire departments assisted in putting out a chimney fire in Warwick on Saturday.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a chimney fire on Hastings Pond Road. When crews arrived, they found the chimney was cracked in multiple areas and the home was filling with smoke. Due to the damage to the chimney and the high possibility of the fire spreading in the home, additional help was requested.

Members from Orange, Bernardston, Northfield, New Salem, provided assistance and station coverage from Winchester, New Hampshire. The fire was contained within the chimney and put out after approximately an hour and a half.

The Warwick Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Winchester Road Saturday at the same time the chimney fire was being put out. The police indicate the crash was due to improper speed and no injuries were reported.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

