Albuquerque, NM

Variety of events coming to Albuquerque this March

 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the weather starts getting warmer there are going to be a variety of fun events coming to Albuquerque in March. Visit Albuquerque highlights some of the events coming to the city in March

The 33rd National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show – This event will be held at Sandia Casino, March 4-6. The event will feature booths offering samples of hot sauce, BBQ rub, and sweet-heat desserts, as well as cooking demos throughout the entire weekend. General Admission Tickets will be $15. Tickets for children ages 11-18 will be $5. Children 10 and under get in for free.

Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience – The traveling art show comes to Albuquerque March 2 – May 1, at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. The exhibit uses still and moving images of paintings from the famous Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, paired with a moving score. Tickets for adults start at $39.99 and children start at $23.99. The experience will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

New Mexico United are kicking off a new season – United will be back in action on March 13, at Isotopes Park. They will be taking on Las Vegas Lights FC.

New Mexico Renaissance Celtic Festival – This year’s Renaissance Celtic Festival will be held March 25-27 at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. The festival is open to all ages and features, games, craft making, blacksmithing, strongman competition, food vendors, and many other events. Tickets for the festival range from $10-$30.

6th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival – The food truck and craft beer festival will take place from 12-5 p.m. on March 26, at the International Balloon Museum. The festival will feature some of the area’s most popular food trucks, dozens of regional and national craft breweries, live music, an arts market and games for the whole family to enjoy. The event is open to all ages. Tickets will be $10 at the gate, children twelve and under are free.

For more information on these events and others happening around Albuquerque you can visit: ABQ365.com

KRQE News 13

Spaceport America having a free open house

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spaceport America is welcoming guests for an open house. The open house will be held on April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend, but you must register in advance. There will be food vendors on site and visitors will be able to explore the facility and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two injured in second Albuquerque shooting Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a second shooting in Albuquerque Friday afternoon. Albuquerque Police say the shooting happened near Hannett Avenue and Edith Boulevard north of downtown. APD says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. around 420 Hannett Street NE, near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 arrested in northeast Albuquerque Dollar Tree robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested three people in northeast Albuquerque Friday night. According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a Dollar Tree along Wyoming near Indian School Rd. regarding an armed robbery. Detectives pulled over a white car that drove off from the scene. Clarissa Carabajal, Michael Perino, and David Gutierrez-Martin were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
