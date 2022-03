BOZEMAN — By the time Grace Garvert bookended a pair of 3’s around a 3 by teammate Naomi Reanier midway through the fourth quarter, the outcome had long been decided. The 9-0 run had cut into a 29-point deficit, but was the only spark offensively that Belgrade displayed Saturday at Gallatin High School. The Panthers trailed by double figures after the first quarter and never recovered in a 46-24 defeat to Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game of the Eastern AA Divisional.

BELGRADE, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO