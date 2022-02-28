ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1883 season 2 spoilers: What is the actual plan after finale?

Cover picture for the articleAs we start to look forward towards an 1883 season 2, there is one pretty simple question to think about. What in the world is it going to look like?. Just think about it like this: The finale yesterday ended up wrapping up most of the story. Elsa Dutton died at...

'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale Recap: There's Plenty of Hurt and Hope (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of HBO's Euphoria. We don't know about you, but we already miss Euphoria. The long-awaited second season of HBO's hit teen drama came and went in the snap of a finger, and we can't help but wish there were more jaw-dropping events for us to witness. Though we'll have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter, we're pretty satisfied with how things ended in the Season 2 finale.
Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
What to Watch podcast: Better Things final season is full of heart

We recap the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the movie CODA and TV series Squid Game were the big winners. The final season of Pamela Adlon's Better Things debuts, where her character Sam Fox is still trying to land some Hollywood gigs while also preparing to be an empty nester. On 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen and T.K. head to New York after Gwyn died at the end of last week's episode — star Rob Lowe explains how things are made more complicated on their trip there, and showrunner Tim Minear explains the episode's experimental first scene. And Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor is back, where his Shaun is picking up the pieces after he called off his wedding to Lea.
What Happens to Fez in the "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale? 5 Theories

The Feb. 20 episode of "Euphoria" is utterly chaotic, and we loved every second of it! The penultimate episode of the Emmy-winning HBO series sees Lexi (Maude Apatow) putting on her eagerly anticipated school play based on the leading ladies of the show. From the casting of students who are the spitting image of Rue (Zendaya) and Co. and Lexi's interesting take on her life and the lives of those who are close to her, to the showstopping finale led by Ethan (Austin Abrams), the play is beautifully, artistically, and accurately executed by the younger Howard sister. But amid the magic, one thing is missing: Lexi's new flame, Fez (Angus Cloud). Though Fez promised to be there front and center to support Lexi, his reserved seat is empty throughout the episode.
‘Euphoria’s’ Javon Walton Shares Last-Minute Changes to Season 2 Finale: ‘Ashtray Wasn’t Supposed to [SPOILER]’

Played by 15-year-old Javon Walton, Ashtray is simultaneously the cutest and the scariest thing about “Euphoria.” The unofficially adopted brother of Fezco (Angus Cloud) is a whiz kid when it comes to selling drugs, converting black market cryptocurrency and predicting the moves of the shady figures that haunt his suburb. No character in “Euphoria” goes an episode without incurring new trauma, but Ashtray is more hardened than even Fez and Rue (Zendaya), because he was the earliest to be robbed of a childhood. After a mix of drugs, abandonment and violence forced an elementary school-aged Fez into the position of raising baby Ash by himself, Ash grew up with a deep well of anger and a fearlessness of violence. Twice in the show’s second season, that manifests in his split-second decisions to brutally kill people. When Ash stabs Custer (Tyler Chase) in the neck for working with the police to take him and Fez down, Fez begs his little brother to let him handle it, determined to take the fall himself. But Ash refuses to surrender, and ends up in a shootout with a SWAT team. He inevitably loses. We hear the thud of his body hitting the floor. (Though it may be important to note that we never see it.)
Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
