ROGERS, Ark. — A popular boy band who made waves in the early 2010s is coming together again and bringing Forever Tour to the Walmart AMP. Big Time Rush will be in Rogers on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $299.95.

ROGERS, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO