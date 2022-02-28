Insert Placeholder Op-Ed Here

Onyx E. Ewa ’24 is an Art, Film, and Visual Studies concentrator in Winthrop House. Their column “All Black Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. In eighth grade, I was a proud alt kid. My style at the time was defined by the fact that I wore black almost every day. I was never able to shop at Hot Topic, or collect pop punk band tees, or wear thick black eyeliner, but black clothes were my accessible connection to the abstract subcultural style to which I aspired. At age 14, I wasn’t knowledgeable about the deep histories of the emo, scene, goth, and punk subcultures I admired, but I knew that the aesthetics they embodied were associated with unapologetic individuality, freedom, and queerness. Sadly, my adolescent alternative moment was just a phase, but the intentionality of style that is inherent to subcultural aesthetics still influences what I wear today.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO