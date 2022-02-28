ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insert Placeholder Op-Ed Here

By Christina M. Xiao
Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

If you’re reading this, that means we couldn’t pull together an op-ed in time. Don’t worry about it too much. Running out of op-eds isn’t a “scraping the bottom of the barrel” kind of situation; it’s more of a “leaky faucet slows to a drip.” It’ll fix itself in due...

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Spent $560,000 on Federal Lobbying in Biden’s First Year

Harvard spent $560,000 on federal lobbying during President Joe Biden’s first year in office, pacing the Ivy League alongside Yale, which spent the same amount. The school's expenditures put it atop the Ivy League for the fifth time in the last six years. The University’s lobbying expenditures rose $5,000...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

YouTubers Disguised as Harvard Students Crash Classes

Life Sciences 1B: 'An Integrated Introduction to the Life Sciences,' which was interrupted by YouTubers on Tuesday, is taught in Memorial Hall. By Courtesy of Özdemir Vayısoğlu. A team of YouTubers disguised as Harvard students crashed some undergraduate classes Tuesday to the dismay of several professors and...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed’ Review: Dismantling the Latinx Spectrum

In the Spanish language, there’s a duality to the word for “tongue”: “la lengua” translates to both the physical body part, but also to “language.” Edited by Saraciea J. Fennell, “Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed” explores the dual importance of the “tongue” — both the powerful voice it produces and the language that it chooses to speak. A collection of 15 short stories from renowned Latinx authors, this piece effortlessly educates and reminds readers of the incredible diversity of Latinx-Americans, and that ethnicity has no spectrum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Crimson

The Success Dilemma & Casual Ableism

​Anuksha S. Wickramasinghe ’24 is a Neuroscience concentrator and Crimson Editorial editor in Mather House. Her column “Adhdventures” appears on alternate Wednesdays. “There were several men in my family, who were very closely related to me that had ADHD and dyslexia, but they were like, ‘You're smart.’” Alyx Britton ’21, who realized they had ADHD in Spring 2020, told me on our call together.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Crimson

Ramseyer’s Refutal Isn’t Worth Our Time

Early last year, Harvard Law School Professor J. Mark Ramseyer published a controversial paper on Imperial Japan’s World War II practice of impressing women from occupied territories into sexual slavery. He argued that the victims of the practice — often euphemized as “comfort women”— were better understood as recruited sex workers. This paper naturally drew ire from many scholars, with critics alleging deeply inadequate research and a fundamental misunderstanding of both facts and context. Students from the Law School and College responded with outcry as well.
JAPAN
Harvard Crimson

One Harvard Law Review Article and One Thousand Quote Retweets

U.S. Senator Brian E. Schatz (D-Hawaii) quote tweeted the article with an ominous warning: “The road to autocracy is paved by fancy lawyers.”. On Saturday, Feb. 19, fierce, widespread backlash spread against a Harvard Law Review Twitter post promoting a new article. “Free and fair presidential elections are a...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Humanities and The “Battle of the University”

Throughout high school, Jessica Lao ’23 was set on studying English. Her love of literature dates back to her childhood, when her mother would bring her books from the library: children’s versions of classics like “Pride and Prejudice.”. But when she began college, Lao started doubting whether...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

HGSE Experts Split on Benefits of Standardized Testing

Experts from the Harvard Graduate School of Education are divided over the future of testing in college admissions and K-12 education.. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Despite a national move away from standardized testing amid the pandemic, experts from the Harvard Graduate School of Education are divided over the future of testing in college admissions and K-12 education.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Black, Queer, Alternative Style at Harvard

Onyx E. Ewa ’24 is an Art, Film, and Visual Studies concentrator in Winthrop House. Their column “All Black Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. In eighth grade, I was a proud alt kid. My style at the time was defined by the fact that I wore black almost every day. I was never able to shop at Hot Topic, or collect pop punk band tees, or wear thick black eyeliner, but black clothes were my accessible connection to the abstract subcultural style to which I aspired. At age 14, I wasn’t knowledgeable about the deep histories of the emo, scene, goth, and punk subcultures I admired, but I knew that the aesthetics they embodied were associated with unapologetic individuality, freedom, and queerness. Sadly, my adolescent alternative moment was just a phase, but the intentionality of style that is inherent to subcultural aesthetics still influences what I wear today.
HARVARD, MA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Reason, free speech and Big Tech

"He who will not reason is a bigot, he who cannot is a fool, and he who dares not is a slave." — William Drummond, AD 1805. Reason is our individual capacity to independently grapple with the meaning of our lives. It enables us to navigate the world around us in pursuit of our goals. To the extent that we each employ logic, objectivity, a sense of proportion, common sense, and intellectual honesty, we utilize reason.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Will Allow Faculty to Teach Unmasked as Covid Regulations Inch Back

Harvard will allow faculty to lecture without masks and will further update its indoor masking policy in mid-March. By Cory K. Gorczycki. Harvard will allow faculty members to teach without a face mask beginning later this week, a first step toward rolling back its Covid-19 guidelines as cases plummet in the Greater Boston area.
HARVARD, MA

