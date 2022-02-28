ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Derek Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO and cites 'different' visions in a stunning move

By Rebecca Cohen,Scott Davis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ci6Ew_0eRLPJa900
Derek Jeter looks on during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

  • Derek Jeter announced Monday that he is stepping down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.
  • Jeter cited different visions for the franchise as the reason he is parting ways with the team.
  • He said he was "proud to put my name and my reputation on the line" to help turn around the franchise.

Derek Jeter on Monday announced he is stepping down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

In a statement shared to Twitter by Wall Street Journal sports reporter Jared Diamond , Jeter said he is parting ways with the Marlins.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in the statement.

He said that he has been "proud to put my name and my reputation on the line" to help turn around the Marlins franchise.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead," he added. "Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."

He said: "The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been to have been a part of this team."

In a statement, Marlins chairman Bruce Sherman wished Jeter luck on future endeavors. Sherman also said the organization has a "deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions" as the team searches for a new CEO.

"We are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community," Sherman added.

It's a stunning move considering the considerable hype that surrounded Jeter's purchase of the team in 2017.

However, Jeter's tenure with the team hasn't always been smooth. Early on, Jeter was criticized for trading big-name stars like Giancarlo Stanton for relatively little in return. Marlins fans expressed disappointment in the team for cutting costs to rebuild the team, including its farm system.

The Marlins have shown promise at times — they went 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and made the playoffs. The team was also widely praised for the hiring of Kim Ng as GM.

However, the Marlins finished 28 games below .500 in 2021 after their winning season in 2020. Over the last four seasons, they have gone just 218-327.

Jeter had said he wanted the Marlins to be "active" this offseason, whether it was through free agency or "other moves."

MLB is currently in a lockout that is threatening the start of the 2022 season.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



