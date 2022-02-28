Derek Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO: ‘The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead’

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins had high hopes when the Hall of Famer was named the team’s CEO and minority owner in 2017. But Jeter and the Marlins decided to mutually part ways on Monday morning after the former New York Yankees great had an unsuccessful run at the helm of the organization.

The legendary shortstop had been part of Bruce Sherman’s ownership group since September 2017, when he bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the club,” Jeter said in a statement. “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home. The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star and 1996 AL rookie of the year, owned a 4 percent stake in the franchise while overseeing the day-to-day operations.

“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship,” Sherman said in a statement. “The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball during Jeter’s four seasons, going 218-327. The Marlins, ironically, had the fourth-lowest payroll last season at $61 million.

Jeter, 47, was a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. His 3,465 hits rank sixth on the all-time list, trailing only Pete Rose (4,256), Ty Cobb (4,189), Hank Aaron (3,771), Stan Musial (3,630) and Tris Speaker (3,514).

“I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the communities of Miami and the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Derek is a winner on and off the field ... a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to baseball.”