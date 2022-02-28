ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Derek Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO: ‘The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead’

By Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins had high hopes when the Hall of Famer was named the team’s CEO and minority owner in 2017. But Jeter and the Marlins decided to mutually part ways on Monday morning after the former New York Yankees great had an unsuccessful run at the helm of the organization.

The legendary shortstop had been part of Bruce Sherman’s ownership group since September 2017, when he bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the club,” Jeter said in a statement. “We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home. The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star and 1996 AL rookie of the year, owned a 4 percent stake in the franchise while overseeing the day-to-day operations.

“The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship,” Sherman said in a statement. “The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”

The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball during Jeter’s four seasons, going 218-327. The Marlins, ironically, had the fourth-lowest payroll last season at $61 million.

Jeter, 47, was a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. His 3,465 hits rank sixth on the all-time list, trailing only Pete Rose (4,256), Ty Cobb (4,189), Hank Aaron (3,771), Stan Musial (3,630) and Tris Speaker (3,514).

“I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the communities of Miami and the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Derek is a winner on and off the field ... a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to baseball.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mike McDaniel inspired to bring aspects of Heat Culture to Dolphins after watching Erik Spoelstra coach

There are distinct similarities in Mike McDaniel taking over as coach of the Miami Dolphins to when Erik Spoelstra first took the reins of the Miami Heat. Spoelstra turned 38 mere days after his first game as a head coach in the 2008-09 opener. McDaniel turns 39 on Sunday and was hired at 38. The two spent years working their way up from the bottom of organizations. Spoelstra got into the door ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mistakes cost Hurricanes in Game 2 loss to Gators

Early-inning mistakes proved costly for Miami on Saturday. The No. 25 Hurricanes (8-2) committed three errors — two of which led to runs — before the game got away from UM in the ninth inning. Although the game was close for most of the night, Miami ultimately fell 8-1 to No. 18 Florida (9-3) at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables. “If we played defense ... they don’t score the three runs, so ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘He’s going to do a great job’ — Former Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson praises Mario Cristobal

A former Miami Hurricanes coach has a longstanding relationship with the current one. When Jimmy Johnson was still at the helm in Coral Gables, he recruited and signed a local offensive lineman: Mario Cristobal. More than three decades later, Cristobal is in Johnson’s old position. “I know the Cristobal family well,” Johnson said while celebrating the finale of his “Quest for the Ring” ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spoelstra open to defensive curveball, but still wants Heat to bring the heat; Harden out vs. Miami

With Pat Riley loading the Miami Heat roster with elite one-on-one defenders such as Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, and, potentially very soon, Victor Oladipo, the wonder drug that was zone defense largely had been put on the backburner this season by coach Erik Spoelstra. But as the Heat showed during Thursday night’s victory over Kevin Durant and the ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jimmy Johnson: Getting to the playoffs would be ‘great accomplishment’ for Mike McDaniel

Over four seasons with the Miami Dolphins Jimmy Johnson went 36-28 and made the playoffs three times. Though Miami never made it past the divisional round under Johnson, simply getting back to that level of success would be a step forward for a franchise that has made the playoffs only four times since Johnson departed and twice in the past 20 seasons. The task of getting the Dolphins back to ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy