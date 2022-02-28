Collin County Man Carlos DelBosque Arrested, Charged With Online Solicitation Of A Minor

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Carlos DelBosque, 34, on Feb. 24 and charged him with online solicitation and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

According to detectives, DelBosque began communicating with one of their undercover CEU Investigators, who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl. Within the first 13 minutes of the conversation, DelBosque allegedly made clear his intention to meet and engage in sexual activity with the person he thought was the teen. He even allegedly made arrangements to pay $150 for the sexual act.

Upon arriving at the meet location, a local park, DelBosque was arrested by deputies.

DelBosque is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center.