ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Collin County Man Carlos DelBosque Arrested, Charged With Online Solicitation Of A Minor

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7Zpq_0eRLP8xP00

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Carlos DelBosque, 34, on Feb. 24 and charged him with online solicitation and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Carlos DelBosque (credit: Collin County Detention Center)

According to detectives, DelBosque began communicating with one of their undercover CEU Investigators, who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl. Within the first 13 minutes of the conversation, DelBosque allegedly made clear his intention to meet and engage in sexual activity with the person he thought was the teen. He even allegedly made arrangements to pay $150 for the sexual act.

Upon arriving at the meet location, a local park, DelBosque was arrested by deputies.

DelBosque is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police ID Nicholas Glenn Fields As Suspect In Floyd Street Killing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have identified a suspect in a Mar. 3 shooting on Floyd Street that left a man in his 50s dead and are asking the public for information on his whereabouts. The shooting happened at about 1:44 p.m., and witnesses said that Nicholas Glenn Fields, 30, walked up to the victim and shot him three or four times in the chest. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest. Witnesses followed Fields for several blocks when he fled, but eventually lost him in an alley. Nicholas Glenn Fields, 30, is wanted for shooting an unidentified man to death on Mar. 3, 2022. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Police said both Fields and the victim are homeless, but did not mention whether they knew each other beforehand or what the possible motive was. Witnesses said that there was no argument or confrontation beforehand. The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra, #10031 at 214-671-4320 or via email. Please refer to case number 038000-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker Co. Sheriffs Say Michael Stearns Shot His Wife, Called 911 And Waited For Deputies On The Porch

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his wife in the Springtown area on March 2. Sheriff Russ Authier said the call — in the 1500 block of Midway Road, in northern Parker County — was first reported as a domestic disturbance and soon turned into a shooting call. Officials say the suspect dialed 911 and reported he and his wife were arguing when he grabbed a .22 handgun and shot her in the “side.” The suspect then said he would be sitting on the porch with a shotgun when deputies arrived. Mugshot...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle Arrested For Public Intoxication

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle was arrested on March 4 for an incident that happened while he was off-duty. Officer Cagle was transported to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and charged with interference with public duties and public intoxication. Dallas Police Officer Aaron Cagle mugshot (Dallas County Jail) He has worked at the department since September 2017 and is currently assigned to the Central Business District. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.      
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Man Arrested For Murder In Death Of His Mother’s Husband

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man for murder on Friday, March 4, shortly after he allegedly beat and strangled his mother’s husband. Police could not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim. It happened at a home on Peyton Drive around 1:20 p.m. A 67-year-old woman told officers that she had gone to move her car when her son, Jaison Tharian, 36, locked her outside for approximately 30 minutes as she beat on the door. She told police when her son finally opened the door, she found her husband, Mathew Olapurayil, 69, lying in their bed deceased. She said he was getting ready for work when she went to move her vehicle. The Dallas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and determined Olapurayil died from blunt force trauma to the head and face. There were also possible ligature marks around his neck, police said. The suspect, Tharian, had bruises and scratches on his right hand. His clothes and ring were collected as evidence. Tharian is in the Dallas County Jail. There is no word yet on bond.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
Collin County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Quadruple Homicide Suspect Michael Lenoire Arrested

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested quadruple homicide suspect Michael Lenoire in Frisco on March 2. Michael Lenoire (credit: Denton County Sheriff’s Office) Lenoire was wanted out of Multnomah County, Oregon for his alleged role in the crime in addition to other armed offenses. He was transferred to the Denton County Jail where he’s currently being held without bail pending extradition to Oregon. U.S. Marshals assisted the Denton County Sheriff’s Office with the fugitive investigation.    
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Family Of Mother Found Dead After Reporting Domestic Violence Wants ‘Maximum Punishment’ For Suspect Valerian Osteen

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Marissa Grimes, 26, was a mother of two beloved by friends and family. Now they want justice after Grimes’ body was found buried under a house almost a month after she was reported missing, and not more than two months after suspect Valerian W. Osteen was arrested for domestic violence. Marissa Grimes and her children (courtesy: the Grimes’ family) “We cannot undo what happened to Marissa, but from this moment forward, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office has the opportunity to do the right thing. The Grimes family’s prayer is for this defendant to be prosecuted to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police Increasing DWI Patrols Across City During Spring Break

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting March 4 police in Garland are stepping up DWI patrols in an effort to get drunk drivers off the roads. The increased police presence on streets and highways, which will specifically focus on stopping minors from drinking and driving, will run through the Spring Break holidays. Officials say patrols will be most active during the nighttime hours — with officers in both marked and un-marked police vehicles making stops. Garland police say they will apply for blood search warrants for any driver who is pulled over and refuses to take a breathalyzer test. According to officials, a person in...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest addition to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is a man from Cleburne with a long criminal record associated with a notorious white supremacist gang. David Daniel Boone, 47, is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas who has been wanted since October 2020 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In Feb. 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. David Daniel Boone, a member of the...
CLEBURNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Solicitation#Ceu Investigators
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Ask Public For Tips In 2017 Homicide Case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information that could help them find out who killed a 26-year-old man almost exactly five years ago. On March 3, 2017, Malcolm Whitaker was found dead in his home at 2501 Hillburn Drive. Police provided a photo of Whitaker, but did not release any information about possible suspects. Malcolm Whitaker was murdered on March 3, 2017. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this murder is encouraged to contact SIU Detective Woods, #6546, at 214-671-3721 or via email. Please refer to case number 049630-2017.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Keller Police File Additional Charges Against Former Keller ISD Band Director Accused Of Exposing Himself To Student

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller Police said on Mar. 2 that additional charges have been filed against former Keller ISD band director Jedidiah Maus, who was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student. (credit: Keller Police Department) The original charges were filed as a result of an investigation that began in Sep. 2021 after the district reported to police that a teacher had exposed himself to a student. Since Maus’ arrest, additional victims have come forward with allegations spanning across several years. Detective Bethany Todd, who is leading the investigation, filed 17 more charges against Maus after those...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

16-Year-Old Girl Shot Across From Southwest High School

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Mar. 4 after being shot in the leg just across the street from Southwest High School in Fort Worth. Police said that at about 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Altamesa Blvd. and Woodway Dr. responding to a shooting call. The initial investigation found that the victim had been shot in the leg, suffering a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The school was put into lockdown after the shooting as a precaution. Police said they did not have a description of any possible suspects and that they had not yet made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Thief Who Took Cash, Items From Worker At Family Dollar Store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man who went into a Family Dollar store, entered a restricted area and stole money and personal property from an employee. According to investigators, the incident happened in the afternoon on January 17. That’s when police say the man pictured below walked into the Family Dollar located in the 1500 block of South Buckner Boulevard. The suspect was captured on video entering a storage area, that is closed to the public, and opening a storage bin. The burglary happened when the suspect left the area and went into an office — another restricted space located at the front of the building. Police say while in the office the man rambled through an employee’s purse, and took her personal property along with $84 cash. (credit: Dallas Police Department) After grabbing the goods the suspect leaves out the office, goes to the front register and appears to pay for an item before exiting the store. Police are asking that anyone with information about the burglary or who can identify the suspect contact Detective J. Williams at 214-671-0142 or send an email to the officer at Dallas City Hall.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Warrant Issued: Dallas Sergeant James Bristo Facing Official Oppression Charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for veteran police Sergeant James Bristo. Sergeant Bristo was charged with official oppression stemming from an incident that happened in August 2021. He has served the department since August 1988 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. On March 2, shortly before the department shared news of his charge, Bristo posted to Facebook: “For those of you who know me personally, and I guess for the rest of you as well, definitely needing some prayers today. I can’t go into details but the day is turning out to be an exceptionally bad day. My family is fine and nobody’s dying but there some major stuff going on that I need direction in peace with. My heart is hurting.” Police said Bristo is expected to turn himself into a local law enforcement authority.    
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man Wanted For Burglarizing McKinney Church

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police released surveillance images Tuesday, March 2 of a man wanted for burglarizing the First Baptist Church on Louisiana St. Police said it happened on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 3:40 a.m. He threw something to crack an office window, then kicked the glass in. It’s not clear what, if anything, he got away with. **SHARE – BURGLARY OF A CHURCH: PERSON OF INTEREST** Take a look at this video. Do you know him? On February 22, around 3:40 in the morning, the First Baptist Church on Louisiana St. was burglarized. (MORE) pic.twitter.com/sEttMtnWy1 — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 2, 2022 Police said their person of interest is 40 to 50 years old, between 5’9” and 5’11″, 160 to 180 pounds and with a white/grey goatee. He has tattoos on the left side of his neck and the back of his neck and head. He also appears to have a slight limp. Anyone who recognizes the man in the images can contact Det. Jenkins at mjenkins@mckinneytexas.org or 972-547-2131.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Information On Marfa Ave Double Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information about a double shooting on Mar. 2 that left two men hospitalized. Police said that at about 11:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Marfa Ave. When they arrived, they discovered two men had been shot inside a residence. The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Koch, #10217 at 214-671-3636 or via email.  Please refer to report #037704-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Romanian Hacker Extradited To US, Charged With Stealing Credit Card Information

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Mar. 4, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E.  Meacham announced that a Romanian hacker has been charged with selling millions of stolen credit card numbers obtained through the use of malware. Sorin Becheru, 34, is a Romanian citizen who was living in Bucharest when he was charged in March 2021 with conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with access devices. Becheru was arrested by Romanian authorities on Jan. 1, 2022 after the United States requested it and in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and Romania. On March 3, 2022,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Suspected Gertrude Ave Burglar Caught On Tape

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a man they suspect of burglarizing a home in the early hours of Jan. 31. Police believe that at about 1:00 a.m., the suspect burglarized a residence in the 2600 block of Gertrude Avenue. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the home and taking property without the owner’s consent. Police released two stills hoping that the public will be able to help them identify the suspect. Surveillance images show a man suspected of a Jan. 31 burglary in Dallas. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective H. Duran Bowen #8776 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671-0118.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Arrest Nathan Woodard After He Allegedly Killed His Mother

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police arrested Nathan Woodard, 26, who they say fatally stabbed his mother on Feb. 27. Officers found him near Cooper Street and Park Row Drive and took him into custody without incident. He is charged with murder. Nathan Woodard booking photo from Feb. 28, 2022 (credit: Arlington Police Dept.) Woodard’s 55-year-old mother was found dead by her husband in the front yard of her home in the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive. Woodard was previously arrested for criminal mischief on Jan. 4, 2022.    
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Waxahachie Police Investigating ‘Worst Case Of Vandalism’ At Century-Old City Cemetery

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Historic headstones, including the marker of one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders, Emory Rogers, were vandalized at the City Cemetery on Hawkins Street. (credit: Waxahachie Police Department) “This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services. Vandals either destroyed or damaged 275 grave stones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken. While the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the damage happened to older stones, some of which were more than 100 years old, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469.309.4426 or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas School District Recovers Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Scammers

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In 2018, Crowley ISD was caught in the middle of a scam that cost them $2 million of taxpayer money. But the CBS 11 I-Team has learned that recently it received a check for $653,000, money that was stolen by scammers. Crowley ISD fell victims to a business email compromise scheme. It received a phishing email that appeared to have come from a company it was doing business with. The email requested a change of payment – from a check, to ACH or wire payment to a bank in Florida. No suspicion was raised because the email had the logo, it...
CROWLEY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy