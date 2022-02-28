Governor Polis unveiled new Iconic Colorado Driver License Monday

Governor Polis unveiled the new Iconic Colorado Driver License at 1 P.M. Monday afternoon, the first driver license where Coloradans had a say in its design.

The card is now available for Coloradans, and Governor Polis said the card "continues to build on the convenience of Digital IDs and mobile driver licenses, and like the Rocky Mountains, this card is built to last with the latest security technology."

If you would like to obtain the new license, or need to renew yours, can do so online or in person at a Colorado DMV.

The work on the new design for the license began in February 2020, and the Iconic Colorado contest was launched in August 2020. The goal of the contest was to make Colorado's driver licenses the nation's most beautiful.

119 people submitted 407 entries into the contest, and a committee made up of motor vehicle administrators, artists, and Governor Polis selected 3 designs as finalists.

Over 55,000 Coloradans voted on the three finalists, and photographers Matt Nunez and Gabriel Dupon were revealed as the winners in March 2021. Both Nunez and Dupon received a $500 grant from Colorado Creative Industries for winning the contest.

The new front of the license is based off a picture of Mount Sneffels, taken by Nunez. Mt. Sneffels is in the San Juan Mountain Range west of Ouray and north of Telluride, and one of the state's famed 14ers.

The new back of the license is based on a photo of Sprague Lake in the Rocky Mountain National Park, taken by Gabriel Dupon.

The Colorado driver license was last redesigned in 2015.

The state also released a list of the driver license's features.

Big and bold: The Iconic Credential features Colorado in bold type which represents the state's strong character with a more subtle Colorado placed within to symbolize its grace.

More color!: One common request was for a more vibrant and colorful credential, and the Iconic Credential does that by using rainbow color ink which allows smooth transition from one color to the next.

REAL ID compliant: The Iconic Credential, like other CO credentials since 2012, is REAL ID compliant, unless it is a credential issued under the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act.

Colorado has heart!: The Iconic Credential, like previous Colorado cards, features a donor designation heart. This heart indicates the owner has signed up to be an organ, eye & tissue donor. Colorado has one of the highest donor designation rates in the U.S. For more info or to sign up today, visit www.DonateLifeColorado.org [donatelifecolorado.org] .

Honoring those who have served: The Iconic Credential, like previous versions of Colorado cards, honors those who serve or have served in the U.S. military. Eligible veterans and service members can add military service identifiers to their license. These identifiers include the word "Veteran" as well as the seals and/or logo (Space Force) of all military branches.

Like the Rocky Mountains, it's built to last: The Iconic Credential is secure and durable, and contains the latest technology that makes counterfeiting extremely difficult. The card material is among the most durable on the market. The material is 100% polycarbonate and uses laser engraving for the text, photo and other information. Due to the use of the laser engraving process, photos on Colorado cards will be black and white.

Magnetic stripe: The Iconic Credential features a magnetic stripe, which helps businesses, retailers and more verify that you are who your credential says you are!

All counties represented: Probably the most Colorado-centric security feature the Iconic Credential has is how it represents each of the state's 64 counties. The Iconic Credential has each county listed in micro text on the back side of the card.

Endorsements: Coloradans can find their endorsements on the right of the card's backside, just under the magnetic stripe. Coloradans can get a variety of endorsements such as M - Motorcycle, S - School Bus, and a variety of commercial driving endorsements.

Protecting Colorado: The Iconic Credential, like previous versions of Colorado cards, list driving restrictions on the left of the card's backside, just under the magnetic stripe. Restrictions can be as simple as indicating the driver must wear contacts lens or glasses, or can reflect restrictions related to driving under the influence. These restrictions are set in statute, and let law enforcement officers know what a person needs to do to drive safely.

Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles

