ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

McGeachin delivers taped speech to white nationalist meeting

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flKmo_0eRLP0tb00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the speakers at a white nationalist gathering in Florida.

McGeachin delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference on Friday and Greene appeared in person.

Video on social media from the gathering in Orlando showed attendees cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin earlier this week ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine.

McGeachin is in Idaho's gubernatorial campaign and told those gathered in Florida that she needs “freedom fighters all over this country that are willing to stand up and fight” even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks.”

The post McGeachin delivers taped speech to white nationalist meeting appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Orlando, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalist#Ukraine#Ap#Republican#Russian#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello man still in Ukraine as war rages on.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's estimated that more than 422 thousand people have evacuated Ukraine. But a Pocatello man was not one of them. A member of Highland High School's class of 1996, Josh Domitz moved to Ukraine six months ago to be with his fiancee for over a year. Now, Domitz finds himself The post Pocatello man still in Ukraine as war rages on. appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education

A House panel has rejected legislation backers say would improve Idaho education through competition but that opponents say would harm education by transferring more than $1 billion of public money to private and religious schools. The post Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho bill eyes using public money for private education

Backers say a plan to create education savings accounts will help students in kindergarten through 12th grade, but opponents say it’s just another voucher program to funnel public education money to private and religious schools. The post Idaho bill eyes using public money for private education appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy