2 local towns make Trip Advisor’s Best Beaches for 2022

By Kimber Collins
 5 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Emerald Coast has bragging rights after two Gulf Coast beaches make Trip Advisor’s Best of the Best Beaches for 2022.

11. Pensacola Beach , Pensacola Beach, Florida

  • Glorious white sands, clear warm water, wonderful views, ease of parking. Great fun, miles and miles of beach.

12. Henderson Beach State Park , Destin, Florida

  • The soft sands are gorgeous and a beach walk is always good for my soul. Beautiful nature trail loop with informative placards and a nice playground, too, make this a wonderful park.

Panama City Beach also made the list at number 21.

Trip Advisor’s Best of the Best award covers beaches, hotels, restaurants, and more across the world. Destin and Pensacola made the top 20 for the United States ranking.

“We are absolutely thrilled Destin was chosen by Traveler’s Choice for best beaches in 2022. Known as the ‘World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,’ Destin is home to over 14,000 full-time residents, with millions of visitors coming to our piece of paradise each year. Destin is a very special place as we are a unique family-friendly coastal city rooted in a rich fishing tradition, offering economic diversity with an inviting natural environment, beautiful white beaches and emerald green waters.”

Our Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

