Click here to read the full article. Dish Network, which is in the midst of a years-long shift from satellite pay-TV operator to wireless provider, met Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter. The company said revenue came in at $4.45 billion in the period ending December 31, down slightly from $4.56 billion in the year-earlier period. Earnings per share totaled 87 cents, down from $1.25 in the 2020 quarter. Both pay-TV and wireless subscriber levels dipped. The company closed 2021 with 10.71 million total TV subscribers, down 273,000, a much steeper decline than the loss of 133,000 in the year-ago period....

