STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s 121st Precinct had seen 13 robberies so far this year, nearly half of which have occurred in one neighborhood. Residents and workers in Port Richmond are being cautioned by police and community leaders to keep their eyes and ears open as six robberies have occurred within a mile of each other — at least four of them outdoors — since Jan. 1, according to CompStat data.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO