VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both contests, first in Brooklyn on 10/27 and again in Miami on 2/12. The Heat are 77-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games ... Nets forward Kevin Durant is back in the lineup for the first time since mid-January ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Nets, Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is probable. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are out.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO